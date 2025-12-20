Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,321 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,905,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,753,405,000 after acquiring an additional 768,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,774,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,106,381,000 after purchasing an additional 444,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,792,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,603,459,000 after purchasing an additional 746,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,623,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,675,733,000 after purchasing an additional 762,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $851,842,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1%

UPS stock opened at $101.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $92.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

