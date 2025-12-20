McHugh Group LLC Invests $553,000 in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 607.1% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $140.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $101.25 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 176.0%.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

