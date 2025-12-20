AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. AMETEK accounts for about 0.9% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 628.6% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 129.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in AMETEK by 47.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,990 shares of company stock worth $31,161,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $203.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

