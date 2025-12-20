456,873 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND Acquired by Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 456,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,000. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.0% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.11% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $111,257,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,239,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,686,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 170,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 131,019 shares during the last quarter.

IBND stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $32.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States. The Index is designed to be a broad based measure of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate, fixed-income corporate markets outside the United States.

