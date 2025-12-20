Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Has $8.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,915 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SPDW opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

