Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Acquires $22,287.00 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2025

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EMLGet Free Report) Director Peggy Scott purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $22,287.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 24,022 shares in the company, valued at $469,630.10. This trade represents a 4.98% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eastern Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.00. Eastern Company has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EMLGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.64). Eastern had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.41 million.

Eastern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EML. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Eastern during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Eastern by 295.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.

The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.

