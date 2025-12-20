iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2018 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

