iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2018 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.
About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
