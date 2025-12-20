Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,822 Shares of Deere & Company $DE

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 593.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,143,000 after buying an additional 85,351 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $3,615,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $470.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $403.01 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $471.38 and a 200-day moving average of $486.77.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

