The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 776.7% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,286,121.80. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $154.58 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $157.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $137.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

