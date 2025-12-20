IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $23,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,069,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $763.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $700.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $769.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 67.78% and a net margin of 24.65%.IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,937.66. The trade was a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

