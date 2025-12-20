IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $873,000 Position in Ralliant Corporation $RAL

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralliant in the third quarter valued at $593,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant during the 3rd quarter worth $1,199,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralliant by 57.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralliant in the second quarter valued at about $1,158,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RAL. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ralliant from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Ralliant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ralliant in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ralliant in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Ralliant in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Ralliant Price Performance

Shares of RAL opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ralliant Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 41.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $529.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.14 million. Ralliant has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.680 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Ralliant

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

