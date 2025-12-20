Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.97 and a beta of 1.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $112.57.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $455,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 198,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,103,205.42. This represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 85,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,226.70. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 472,711 shares of company stock valued at $35,730,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
