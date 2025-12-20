Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $299.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $317.35.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.