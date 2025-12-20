Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $1.97 Million Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4,634.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in AppLovin by 13.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APP opened at $721.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $243.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $617.10 and a 200-day moving average of $511.23. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.32, for a total value of $103,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,402.28. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APP shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $630.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $695.90.

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

