Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 375.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $170.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.18. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $107.43 and a twelve month high of $174.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1831 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

