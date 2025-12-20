Shelton Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Shelton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. AppLovin makes up about 1.8% of Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Shelton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in AppLovin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AppLovin by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $695.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,336 shares of company stock valued at $200,062,623. Company insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Trading Up 3.9%

NASDAQ APP opened at $721.37 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $745.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $243.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.