Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA is IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 96,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 101,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe. JAAA was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

