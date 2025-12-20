Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Holdings Trimmed by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 45,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 16.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $340.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Alphabet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.90.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $307.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.19 and its 200 day moving average is $233.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.66, for a total value of $32,401.32. Following the sale, the director owned 18,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,916.64. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,832.60. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,183,331. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

