Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,856,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,976 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $469,339,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting targets and reiterating bullish views, providing near?term support for the rally — Deutsche Bank bumped its target to $500 and other firms (Mizuho, CICC, Truist) have issued bullish notes. Article

Positive Sentiment: Tesla committed ~$1.2B to battery cell production in Germany (8 GWh target from 2027), a strategic capex that supports localization, margin improvement and long?term EV supply. Article

Positive Sentiment: Robotaxi and Cybercab testing appears to be accelerating (production?ready units seen in streets), keeping momentum behind Tesla's high?value autonomy thesis that investors are pricing in. Article

Positive Sentiment: Tesla avoided a potential ~€11M fine in Italy over range claims, removing a modest legal overhang. Article

Neutral Sentiment: The Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Musk's 2018 pay package, ending a years?long legal dispute and removing uncertainty — but the scale of the award (now valued far higher) raises governance and dilution debates. Article

Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional repositioning: ARK/active managers have trimmed holdings recently (profit?taking), which can amplify intraday volatility but doesn't necessarily change the structural bull case. Article

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and safety pressure persists: California actions on Autopilot/FSD marketing, a proposed federal/state focus on autonomy rules, and consumer safety complaints (e.g., door?handle issues) keep legal/regulatory risk elevated. Article

Negative Sentiment: Core EV metrics remain mixed: U.S. vehicle sales have softened and operating expenses have risen as Tesla spends on autonomy/robotics — analysts warn near?term margins and volumes could pressure sentiment if growth stalls. Article

Insider Activity at Tesla

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.14.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $481.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $495.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.98 and a 200 day moving average of $380.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

