VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.4550, with a volume of 3602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

