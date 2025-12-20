VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.4550, with a volume of 3602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%
The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29.
VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.1471 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.