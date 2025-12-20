Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,883 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 2.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,916,290,000 after buying an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,932,507,000 after buying an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 155,190 shares of company stock worth $45,279,001 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $208.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.72.

Key Stores Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $552.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.56.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

