Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,397 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,586,000 after buying an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,000 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,237 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $81.71 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

Positive Sentiment: Fed?cut expectations and softer U.S. inflation are lifting gold’s outlook and opening the door for a breakout, supporting ETF flows into IAU. Read More.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

