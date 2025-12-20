Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC Shares Sold by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,500 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $389,025,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,646,000 after buying an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,073,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,191,000 after buying an additional 3,617,320 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,107,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after buying an additional 3,419,440 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 95.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,949,976 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,687 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.74. Kinross Gold Corporation has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $29.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.81.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

