Louisbourg Investments Inc. Sells 8,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Louisbourg Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 381,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after buying an additional 127,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $192.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $195.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.