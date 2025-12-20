Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $40,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breakthru Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,256,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,098,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 146,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 810,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,360,000 after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.88 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

