DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHLGY shares. UBS Group raised DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of DHL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of DHL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DHL Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

DHL Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHLGY opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. DHL Group has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $55.68.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHL Group will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHL Group Company Profile

DHL Group (OTCMKTS: DHLGY) is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time?sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e?commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

