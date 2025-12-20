LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Invests $540,000 in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,755 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $308,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,040,914,000 after buying an additional 857,210 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 598.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,771,000 after acquiring an additional 616,850 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after acquiring an additional 421,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 566,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,861,000 after acquiring an additional 236,058 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 7,135 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.81, for a total transaction of $2,146,279.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total transaction of $577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,073.60. This represents a 70.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,471 shares of company stock worth $6,054,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $292.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.18 and a 200 day moving average of $284.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 14.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.