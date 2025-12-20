Brokerages Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT at $11.00

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RRGB

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

Shares of RRGB opened at $4.21 on Monday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $265.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 270.2% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 620,402 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker RRGB, is a leading casual dining restaurant company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company specializes in offering a diverse menu centered on gourmet burgers, bottomless steak fries, salads, sandwiches and a selection of alcoholic beverages. Red Robin operates restaurants under its flagship Red Robin® brand, serving guests through both dine-in and off-premises channels, including delivery and carry-out. The company also leverages technology and loyalty programs to enhance the guest experience and drive repeat visits.

Founded in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin began as a small tavern before evolving into a family-friendly restaurant concept focused on premium burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.