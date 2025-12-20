B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) versus Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Head-To-Head Review

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) and B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telefonica Brasil and B Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonica Brasil 2 3 3 0 2.13 B Communications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus target price of $13.12, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Telefonica Brasil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Telefonica Brasil is more favorable than B Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

5.2% of Telefonica Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Telefonica Brasil has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B Communications has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and B Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonica Brasil $10.36 billion 1.85 $1.03 billion $0.66 17.84 B Communications $2.40 billion 0.33 $29.19 million $0.75 10.00

Telefonica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than B Communications. B Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telefonica Brasil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonica Brasil and B Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonica Brasil 10.37% 8.67% 4.75% B Communications 3.16% 17.62% 3.75%

Summary

Telefonica Brasil beats B Communications on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through IPTV technologies; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and security and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. It markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and outbound tele sales. The company was formerly known as Telecomunicações de São Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to Telefônica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About B Communications

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Interior Landline Communication, Cellular Communication, Bezeq International Services, and Multi-Channel TV segments. The company offers landline interior communications, including telephony, internet services and infrastructure, transmission and data communication, and wholesale services; and cellular radio-telephone services. It is also involved in the installation, operation, and maintenance of equipment and systems in the field of cellular communications; distribution of television and radio broadcasts; and marketing of equipment. In addition, the company provides international communication, network endpoint, and ICT solutions; and digital multi-channel TV broadcasting services to subscriptions over satellite and over the internet, as well as value-added services to subscribers. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

