Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 279.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 to GBX 290 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 298 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Harbour Energy from GBX 292 to GBX 320 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LON:HBR opened at GBX 203.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 214.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 211.63. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 146.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 297.20. The company has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

