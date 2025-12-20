Head to Head Contrast: HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) and Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX)

HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Free Report) and Nixxy (NASDAQ:NIXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

HAYS has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nixxy has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HAYS and Nixxy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HAYS 0 1 0 1 3.00 Nixxy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HAYS N/A N/A N/A Nixxy -39.19% -256.04% -135.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares HAYS and Nixxy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

13.1% of Nixxy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nixxy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HAYS and Nixxy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HAYS $8.55 billion 0.14 -$10.09 million N/A N/A Nixxy $610,000.00 45.27 -$22.59 million ($0.51) -2.18

HAYS has higher revenue and earnings than Nixxy.

Summary

HAYS beats Nixxy on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HAYS

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Nixxy

Nixxy Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform which aims to deliver the right talent to both small and large businesses. It provides employers access to independent recruiters and utilizes an innovative web platform, with integrated AI-driven candidate to job matching and video screening software to source qualified talent. Nixxy Inc., formerly known as Recruiter.com Group Inc., is based in Bristol, CT.

