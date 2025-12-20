Juan Jaen Sells 9,983 Shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan Jaen sold 9,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $221,223.28. Following the sale, the president directly owned 346,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,625.92. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 136.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.17%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13,547.6% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 233.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 34.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 440.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $30.00 target price on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Arcus Biosciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arcus Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arcus will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 14, 2026 — a high?visibility forum that can accelerate investor interest, provide clinical/program updates and attract buy?side attention ahead of catalysts. Arcus to Present at JPM

Arcus will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Jan. 14, 2026 — a high?visibility forum that can accelerate investor interest, provide clinical/program updates and attract buy?side attention ahead of catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Recent analyst notes are mixed-to-constructive: some firms raised price targets and UBS/Bank of America reaffirmed coverage, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target — this supports upside but depends on upcoming clinical and commercial news. MarketBeat analyst summary

Recent analyst notes are mixed-to-constructive: some firms raised price targets and UBS/Bank of America reaffirmed coverage, producing a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target — this supports upside but depends on upcoming clinical and commercial news. Negative Sentiment: Significant, clustered insider selling occurred Dec. 16–18: CEO Terry Rosen sold large blocks (multiple filings totaling ~54k shares across two days), and other senior officers (CFO, COO, President, CAO, General Counsel and others) also sold shares — this concentrated executive selling is likely weighing on sentiment and may prompt short?term selling pressure. See CEO SEC filing for details. CEO Form 4

Significant, clustered insider selling occurred Dec. 16–18: CEO Terry Rosen sold large blocks (multiple filings totaling ~54k shares across two days), and other senior officers (CFO, COO, President, CAO, General Counsel and others) also sold shares — this concentrated executive selling is likely weighing on sentiment and may prompt short?term selling pressure. See CEO SEC filing for details. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales (CAO Alexander Azoy, CFO Robert Goeltz II, COO Jennifer Jarrett, President Juan Jaen, General Counsel Carolyn Tang, and insider Richard Markus) were filed and aggregated to meaningful dollar amounts — investors often interpret broad leadership selling as a negative signal even when trades may be for diversification or tax reasons. InsiderTrades summary

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

Featured Stories

