Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Up 100% – Time to Buy?

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 103,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 240,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Portofino Resources Trading Up 100.0%
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -1.80.
About Portofino Resources
Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.
