Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI Shares Sold by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,696 shares during the period. Colliers International Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Louisbourg Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Colliers International Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Colliers International Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,625,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,273,000 after buying an additional 652,744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 0.1%

CIGI opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.86 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.79.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment management firm offering a full suite of solutions to occupiers, owners and investors. The company’s real estate services encompass brokerage and agency leasing, capital markets advisory, property and facility management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, workplace and corporate real estate solutions, and market research. Through these offerings, Colliers supports clients across the entire real estate life cycle, from site selection to asset disposition.

The firm operates through two principal segments: real estate services and investment management.

