Louisbourg Investments Inc. Has $6.14 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,739 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $437,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 1,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,738,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,536,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,322,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,989,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,311,000 after buying an additional 1,969,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Natl Bk Canada cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Teck Resources Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of TECK stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $46.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.22%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified natural resource company headquartered in Canada that explores for, develops and produces a portfolio of metallic and energy commodities. Its core businesses center on copper, steelmaking (metallurgical) coal and zinc, with related smelting and refining activities. Teck supplies raw materials and intermediate products to global steelmakers, metals markets and industrial customers, and operates integrated mining and processing facilities as well as earlier-stage exploration and development projects.

The company’s operations and projects are located across multiple geographies, with a significant presence in western Canada and North America and additional exploration and development activities in Latin America.

