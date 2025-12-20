Canadian National Railway Company $CNI is Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s Largest Position

Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 5.7% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $28,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.36.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $98.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $90.74 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 26.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8875 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

