Rogers Communication, Inc. $RCI Stock Holdings Cut by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 28,465 shares during the period. Rogers Communication makes up 1.9% of Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Louisbourg Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Rogers Communication worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rogers Communication by 15.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,603,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,794 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,279,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $245,489,000 after purchasing an additional 280,536 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communication by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,072,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,361,000 after purchasing an additional 594,471 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communication by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,753,987 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $199,922,000 after purchasing an additional 868,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communication by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,538,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,047,000 after buying an additional 4,166,861 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RCI. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communication from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Rogers Communication Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of RCI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $40.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a Canadian integrated communications and media company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company provides a broad range of telecommunications services to residential and business customers across Canada, including wireless voice and data services, cable television, high-speed internet, and home phone services. In the enterprise market it offers managed IT, data center and cloud solutions, networking and connectivity services targeted to small businesses, large enterprises and public sector clients.

In addition to connectivity services, Rogers operates a significant media portfolio that includes national and regional television and radio assets, sports broadcasting properties and other content businesses.

