Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,842 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.3% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $59,131,000 after buying an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $45.50 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

