iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Stock Holdings Increased by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises 2.0% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.03 and its 200-day moving average is $187.29. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

