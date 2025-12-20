Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of JMST stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

