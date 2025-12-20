Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,586 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.2% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $248,000. City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. now owns 339,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 26,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $117.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $118.87.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

