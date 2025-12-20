Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) CFO Sells $13,705.23 in Stock

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) CFO Udaychandra Devasper sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $13,705.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 68,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,267.42. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stardust Power Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of SDST stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.24. Stardust Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts expect that Stardust Power Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SDST. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stardust Power to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Stardust Power in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stardust Power in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stardust Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Stardust Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Stardust Power Company Profile

Stardust Power Inc is a vertically-integrated lithium refinery that engages in producing battery-grade lithium. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

