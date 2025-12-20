David Maxwell Purchases 750,000 Shares of Buru Energy (ASX:BRU) Stock

Buru Energy Limited (ASX:BRU – Get Free Report) insider David Maxwell bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$12,750.00.

David Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, David Maxwell bought 1,500,000 shares of Buru Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00.

Buru Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $32.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

About Buru Energy

Buru Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Western Australia. The company operates through Oil Production, Exploration, and Energy Transition segments. It holds interests in a portfolio of petroleum exploration permits and licenses for conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon resources, carbon capture, and storage and battery minerals exploration located in Canning Basin in the southwest Kimberley region of Western Australia where it owns and operates 100% of the conventional gas and condensate discovery at Rafael 1.

