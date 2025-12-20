Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the second quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Key Stores Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Argus set a $210.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $206.49 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.02. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.