Benjamin Halladay Sells 7,337 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $26,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 467,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,816.75. The trade was a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4%

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $939.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 40,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 31,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company’s research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.