Deborah Kaster Buys 15,000 Shares of Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM) Stock

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) CFO Deborah Kaster acquired 15,000 shares of Adagio Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ADGM opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.16. Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGM. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Adagio Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adagio Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,876,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Adagio Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adagio Medical in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Adagio Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: ADGM) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of a noninvasive system for monitoring intracranial pressure (ICP). The company’s proprietary technology uses tympanic membrane displacement to provide clinicians with real-time estimates of ICP without the risks associated with invasive catheter methods. This approach is designed to improve patient safety, reduce complications, and streamline neurological monitoring in acute and critical care settings.

At the core of Adagio Medical’s pipeline is its ADGM System, which is intended for use in hospitals, emergency departments, and other clinical environments where rapid and accurate assessment of ICP is crucial.

