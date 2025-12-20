Chris Hulls Sells 1,846 Shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Chris Hulls sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $118,070.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chris Hulls also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Chris Hulls sold 311,749 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $24,035,847.90.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Chris Hulls sold 120,000 shares of Life360 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $9,444,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $64.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.88 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $112.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.47 and its 200 day moving average is $81.47.

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 6.46%.The business had revenue of $124.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIF. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Life360 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Life360 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Life360 by 3,865.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,683,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,194,000 after buying an additional 5,540,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life360 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Life360 by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Life360 in the 1st quarter valued at about $905,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Life360 filed to invalidate the patent at the center of accusations from GoCodes — a proactive legal move that, if successful, would lower the risk of damages or an injunction and reduce legal uncertainty for investors. Read More.

Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on LIF, providing external analyst support for the stock’s fundamentals and growth story. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Life360 released “Life360 Wrapped 2025,” a product/engagement feature that could boost user engagement and retention over time, though the near?term revenue impact is unclear. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains mixed-to-positive: several buy ratings and price targets remain above the current price, but some downgrades and target cuts create a varied backdrop for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple directors (Charles Prober, Chris Hulls, James Synge, Alex Haro) reported recent sales totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars and several thousand shares — large insider sales can signal founders/executives taking gains and may weigh on investor sentiment. Read More.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

