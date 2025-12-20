Simon Mundy Sells 2,756 Shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $105,885.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 47,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,809.28. The trade was a 5.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simon Mundy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Simon Mundy sold 723 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $27,474.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $228,352.09.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.74 and a beta of 0.75. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $74.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $244.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.960 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GTLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $42.00 target price on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on GitLab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 11,766.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $23,102,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 23.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 109,708 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GitLab by 35.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in GitLab by 32.3% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

