Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,247 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.08 and a fifty-two week high of $272.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.44, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.62 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

More Guidewire Software News

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded Guidewire, which typically supports buying interest and headline-driven flows into the name.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research issued a bullish rating (reported as a "Buy"/"Strong?Buy" in coverage), adding to the recent cluster of upward analyst moves that can push momentum.

Neutral Sentiment: Shareholders approved the company's slate of directors, executive compensation and auditor at the annual meeting — removes a governance overhang but is unlikely to move fundamentals.

Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed revenue beat and EPS in line, supporting the bull case for recurring cloud revenue, but the market reaction is being driven more by analyst commentary than new fundamental surprises.

Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling this week: CEO, President, CFO and CAO executed sales across Dec. 16–18 (notable transactions include the CEO and President selling multi?thousand share blocks). Large insider sales can signal liquidity-taking and add short-term downward pressure.

Negative Sentiment: CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,232 shares on Dec. 18 (and previously sold additional lots), underscoring management-level selling amid the recent run?up. Investors often view repeated exec sales as a mild red flag.

Insider Activity

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $1,531,838.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 141,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,272,094.64. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $551,653.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,252,528.08. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,140 shares of company stock worth $11,972,936 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

