Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in Vertiv by 99.1% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $159.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.64. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $937,810.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. The trade was a 57.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $182.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $216.00 price objective on Vertiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

